Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen strikes Sanaa airport: Report

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday said it carried out air strikes on what it called military targets at Yemen's Sanaa international airport, from where drone strikes have been launched against Saudi targets.
The Yemeni capital is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling the coalition for seven years. During the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, Houthi forces have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen.
Tuesday's strikes hit six sites, including places used for launching drone attacks, training drone personnel, housing trainers and trainees, and storing drones, the coalition said. It said it had asked civilians to evacuate the airport before the strike, according to a statement carried by Saudi state media.
