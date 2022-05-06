Saudi Prince reverses course on Twitter for 'new friend' Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
After Musk, co-founder Dorsey also slams Twitter board amid takeover push
-
It took less than three weeks for Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud to flip from outraged investor to crucial supporter of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter.
“Great to connect with you my ‘new’ friend @elonmusk,” Alwaleed tweeted on Thursday, shortly after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed he agreed to roll his entire $1.9 billion stake into a privatised Twitter. When Musk announced his $54.20-per-share offer in April, Alwaleed used the social-media platform to reject the offer, saying it didn’t “come close” to Twitter’s intrinsic value.
It’s unclear how Musk swayed the Saudi billionaire — initially the Tesla co-founder mocked the Saudi royal — but sticking with the company is in keeping with Alwaleed’s tendency to hold tight on high-profile bets through ups and downs. The strategy has yielded mixed results. Alwaleed, 67, rose to prominence in Wall Street circles in the early 1990s when he emerged as a saviour of Citicorp, a predecessor of Citigroup, which was struggling after a spate of bad loans. His stake soared more than 190 per cent over the following decade.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU