SEC chairman proposes review of rules underpinning stock trading

Wall Street’s top regulator is calling for a broad review of rules that underpin US equity trading, the latest evidence that the meme-stock mayhem is likely to trigger an overhaul.

US Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday that he’s asked the agency’s staff to examine best execution requirements — legal mandates that ostensibly force brokers to process customers’ orders at advantageous prices. Gensler added that the process for settling transactions could be shortened to the same day. He also reiterated concerns that companies behind popular smartphone apps have profit incentives to hook consumers on trading.

Trading rules have come under scrutiny amid wild swings for GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings and other companies. While Gensler didn’t mention them by name, he directed some of his most pointed comments to market makers like Citadel Securities LLC and Virtu Financial. Those firms pay retail brokers a fee to execute clients’ trade orders.

“Brokers profit when investors trade,” Gensler said in a speech at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference. “For those brokers who have these arrangements — and not all do — higher trading volume generates more payment for order flow.”



