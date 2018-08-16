Seeking breakthrough in trade talks, China sends a feisty bureaucrat to US

-
ALSO READ
US wants big changes for trade talks; Beijing says 'take gun off our head'
Trump says tariffs are greatest, hints more sanctions on trade allies
White House divided over trade war, some seek truce talks with China
How trade war unleashed by Trump is bringing old foes India & China closer
Now, EU slaps retaliatory tariffs on US products as trade war escalates
-
China’s man tasked with finding a breakthrough in trade talks with the US is a veteran trade bureaucrat and fluent English speaker who’s called America a “trade bully.”
Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, 52, will lead a delegation of Chinese officials to Washington later this month, where he will meet US officials led by Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass of the Treasury Department. The two men are challenged with finding a way to end an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies after negotiations broke down two months ago.
ALSO READ: China says US solar tariffs distort global market, files WTO complaint
Differences between the two sides have become a yawning gap since US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on washing machines and solar cells in January. Tit-for-tat tariffs have escalated since, with the US viewing China as a strategic competitor and Trump saying he’s ready to effectively tax all imports from China, which reached more than $500 billion last year.
ALSO READ: China to take lead in world's top gas field as US reimposes Iran sanctions
“Wang Shouwen faces a very difficult negotiation to try to bridge the large gulf in positions between China and the US,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit in Singapore. “Although the resumption of US-China trade talks is good news, the process of finding a trade deal is likely to be protracted. Meanwhile, the trade war is likely to escalate further as additional tariff measures kick in.”
Wang is a key official leading China’s trade talks worldwide and he led an advance team to Washington in May.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU