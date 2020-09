is eliminating about 4,300 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the Covid pandemic devastates the aviation industry. The cuts will be made at and its SilkAir and Scoot units. Discussions are underway with unions and arrangements will be finalised soon, the carrier stated. The job losses are the first at since the SARS outbreak in 2003.

“The next few weeks will be some of the toughest in the history of the SIA Group, CEO Goh Choon Phong said.