Singapore expat jobs come under threat amid push for local hirings

tightened regulations around employment visas for foreign workers by raising the minimum salaries for two categories of passes.

Employment pass holders — in executive, managerial or specialised roles — must earn a minimum monthly salary of S$4,500 ($3,295), versus a previous threshold of S$3,900, according to a Ministry of Manpower release. Those with an “S pass,” or mid-level technical staff, must earn at least S$2,500 per month — up from S$2,400. In the financial services industry, the minimum qualifying salary for an employment pass will be increased to S$5,000, given higher pay in the sector. It’s the first time salary requirements have been set higher for a particular industry, the ministry said.

Singapore’s government is trying to protect local jobs at a time when retrenchments are on the rise and the city-state faces its worst recession on record.