Business Standard

Singapore's Changi snatches back 'World's Best Airport' crown from Qatar

The Asian hub edged Doha's Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo's Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023

Topics
Singapore | Qatar | Airports

Bloomberg 

Singapore airport
Photo: Bloomberg

Singapore’s Changi has regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.

The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.

The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10.

Paris Charles de Gaulle was Europe’s top performer, up one spot to fifth place, while Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest ranked North American airport, languishing in 18th position — but an improvement from 27th place last year.

“Changi Airport is honored to be named World’s Best Airport for the twelfth time,” said Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group. “This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey.

These are the World’s Best Airports of 2023, along with their 2022 rankings:

  1. Singapore Changi (3)
  2. Doha Hamad (1)
  3. Tokyo Haneda (2)
  4. Seoul Incheon (5)
  5. Paris Charles de Galle (6)
  6. Istanbul (8)
  7. Munich (7)
  8. Zurich (9)
  9. Tokyo Narita (4)
  10. Madrid Barajas (16)
  11. Vienna (19)
  12. Helsinki-Vantaa (11)
  13. Rome Fiumicino (24)
  14. Copenhagen (17)
  15. Kansai (10)
  16. Centrair Nagoya (12)
  17. Dubai (14)
  18. Seattle-Tacoma (27)
  19. Melbourne (26)
  20. Vancouver (28)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 09:07 IST

