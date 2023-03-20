Sir Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF billions: Report

-
ALSO READ
Lankan govt designates high-security zones for ensuring stability: Official
Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe
EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected
After India's backing, China too offers support to Lanka for IMF bailout
IMF board to consider approval of Sri Lanka's bailout package on March 20
-
The rupee fell 45 per cent last year, while the CSE All-share index declined more than 30 per cent in 2022. The funds are crucial to restore stability and debt sustainability for an economy mired in a recession. Through 2022, shortages of essential goods from fuel to medicines loomed large, stoking Asia’s fastest inflation and depleting funds. Since defaulting on its dollar debt in May, Sri Lanka has taken tough measures to put its economy back on a steadier path, including cutting subsidies, raising taxes and loosening its control on the currency. It also increased borrowing cost to the most since 2001. Sri Lanka also secured debt assurances from bilateral creditors including India, China and Paris Club nations and initiated good-faith negotiations with private bondholders as pre-requisites to getting the bailout. “The pathway appears to have been gradually cleared for the IMF board to sign off on the program,” said Esther Law, senior investment manager for emerging-markets debt at Amundi SA in London. “One would expect the bonds move up slightly in price the moment the IMF program is announced.” Debt due in 2030 has risen to about 36 cents on the dollar from 21 cents in November.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 23:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU