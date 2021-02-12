SoftBank Group-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank Group offers $19 coronavirus tests to companies, governments
SoftBank unveils headquarters just as Covid-19 forces office decamp
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son is poised for another IPO windfall in 2021
SoftBank hits 20-year high as investors embrace Son's defensive stance
SoftBank Group says it spent $1.35 billion on buybacks in October
-
South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, revealing rapid revenue growth and narrowing losses as it gears up for a stock market debut in the United States.
In its filing, Coupang said 2020 total revenue jumped 91% to $11.97 billion from a year earlier, and net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.
The online retailer is looking to cash in on investor appetite for high-growth tech stocks, at a time when the US IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades.
Around the world, e-commerce companies have experienced a surge in demand as the Covid-19 pandemic forced consumers to stay at home and shop online.
Founded in 2010 by 41-year-old Harvard graduate Bom Kim, Seoul-based Coupang made a splash with its 'Rocket Delivery' service that promised delivery within 24 hours, in a sharp blow to the country's family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte.
SoftBank invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015, and its Vision Fund invested an additional $2 billion in 2018. In its last funding round, Coupang was valued at $9 billion.
Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU