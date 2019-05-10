Spending the weekend dancing to tunes of indie music on a private island

-
-
No one buys a private island looking for a faster pace. The key is creating a place that functions as an actual refuge — one where you can live for weeks, if not months, without interruption. Here are some worth exploring
Jewel Caye, Belize
Price: In the range of $3 million to $5 million
Size: 2 acres
Bedrooms: 8, plus staff quarters for 10
Price: $4.9 million
Size: 1 acre
Bedrooms: 4
Motukawaiti Island, New Zealand
Price: About $10.7 million
Size: 94 acres
Bedrooms: 5
Ilha da Josefa, Brazil
Price: 32 million reals ($8.1 million)
Size: 13.6 acres
Bedrooms: 8
