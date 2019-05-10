Spending the weekend dancing to tunes of indie music on a private island

JUST IN
James Tarmy | Bloomberg 

No one buys a private island looking for a faster pace. The key is creating a place that functions as an actual refuge — one where you can live for weeks, if not months, without interruption. Here are some worth exploring

Jewel Caye, Belize


Price: In the range of $3 million to $5 million
Size: 2 acres
Bedrooms: 8, plus staff quarters for 10

Jewel Caye, Belize
Jewel Caye, Belize
Potato Island, Connecticut

Price: $4.9 million
Size: 1 acre
Bedrooms: 4

Potato Island, Connecticut
Potato Island, Connecticut


Motukawaiti Island, New Zealand

Price: About $10.7 million
Size: 94 acres
Bedrooms: 5

Motukawaiti Island, New Zealand
Motukawaiti Island, New Zealand


Ilha da Josefa, Brazil

Price: 32 million reals ($8.1 million)
Size: 13.6 acres
Bedrooms: 8

Ilha Da Josefa, Brazil
Ilha Da Josefa, Brazil
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 22:34 IST

