Spending the weekend dancing to tunes of indie music on a private island

No one buys a private island looking for a faster pace. The key is creating a place that functions as an actual refuge — one where you can live for weeks, if not months, without interruption. Here are some worth exploring



Jewel Caye, Belize



Jewel Caye, Belize

Potato Island, Connecticut

Motukawaiti Island, New Zealand

Ilha Da Josefa, Brazil

Price: In the range of $3 million to $5 millionSize: 2 acresBedrooms: 8, plus staff quarters for 10Price: $4.9 millionSize: 1 acreBedrooms: 4Price: About $10.7 millionSize: 94 acresBedrooms: 5Price: 32 million reals ($8.1 million)Size: 13.6 acresBedrooms: 8