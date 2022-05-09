Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as economic crisis worsens: Reports

-
ALSO READ
President Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as Sri Lankan PM: Lawmaker
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-govt protesters,16 injured
Sri Lankan protestors celebrate traditional New Year near Gotabaya's office
-
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.
"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named, said Reuters.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother. At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations, PTI reported.
Sri Lankan authorities on Monday imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 78 people injured.
The violence occurred following reports that Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.
Curfew was imposed islandwide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media, PTI reporter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU