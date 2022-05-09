Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as economic crisis worsens: Reports

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named, said Reuters.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother. At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations, PTI reported.

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 78 people injured.

The violence occurred following reports that may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Curfew was imposed islandwide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media, PTI reporter.