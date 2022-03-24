Sri Lanka reforms its anti-terror law as EU reviews trade scheme

-
-
Sri Lankan lawmakers on Tuesday approved reforms to a harsh anti-terror law that rights groups have long criticised, as the country looks to shore up its trade relations with the European Union amid its worst economic crisis in memory.
The vote on the anti-terror law followed a European Parliament resolution last year that called for a preferential trade scheme with Sri Lanka to be used as leverage for rights reforms in the South Asian country.
The Generalized Scheme of Preferences, or GSP Plus, allows substantial duty sops on imports from selected countries.
