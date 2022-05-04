Sri Lanka's Opposition hands no-trust motions against President, govt

-
-
Sri Lanka's main Opposition party SJB on Tuesday handed over to the parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against the SLPP coalition government and embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, even as the government announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the proposal for a new Constitution.
“We met the Speaker at his residence and handed over two no-trust motions, the first one against the President under Article 42 of the Constitution and the other against the government," Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.
Article 42 stipulates that the President is responsible to Parliament for the exercise, performance and discharge of his functions.
Madduma Bandara said the party wants the motion to be taken quickly.
The Parliament meets today for the first of eight sittings this month.
Govt to give cash to families hit by economic crisis
The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday announced that it will provide cash allowances ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,500 to low-income families "severely affected" by the current economic crisis in the country.
