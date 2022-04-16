Sri Lanka starts fuel rationing amidst severe economic crisis: Report

Sri Lanka’s state-owned petroleum corporation announced fuel rationing for vehicles with effect from Friday, as an unprecedented roils the country.

According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) statement, now motorcycles and other two-wheelers can purchase fuel upto worth Rs 1,000 per visit to a fuel station.

Three-wheelers can purchase fuel worth Rs 1,500, cars, jeeps and vans up to Rs 5,000. Buses, lorries and commercial vehicles have been exempted from the rationing.

Long queues at fuel stations have resulted in massive public anger. Further, households are experiencing nearly 12-hour-long powercuts and there is a massive shortage of essentials, due to falling value of the Sri Lankan rupee.

The nation is in the mid of one of its worst economic crises. It has just defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time since its independence.

The Galle Face protests in Colombo entered their seventh day on Friday with more and more youth joining it every passing day. They urge the resignation of President Gotabaya for his incompetence in handling the island's worst-ever .

