Sticking to Brexit plan, UK PM Boris Johnson will not seek a delay

Prime Minister is sticking to his plan and will not seek a delay to Britain's departure from the at a summit next month, two ministers said on Sunday despite the latest resignation from his government.

After work and pensions minister Amber Rudd's quit late on Saturday over his policy, the ministers said Johnson was determined to "keep to the plan" to leave the EU by Oct. 31 with or without a deal to ease the transition.

Johnson's strategy to leave "do or die" by that deadline has been shaken by the events of recent days, which have prompted critics to describe him as a "tin pot dictator" and deepened uncertainty over how Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU will play out. He has lost his Conservative government's majority in parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the party and failed to force through a new election.