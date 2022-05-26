Supply chain a daily cause for concern, says Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO

-
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd is concerned ongoing supply chain issues could prolong waiting lists that already stretch into the second half of next year for some models.
Parent BMW AG has prioritised feeding semiconductors Rolls-Royce’s way because of the contribution it makes to the group’s profitability, Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Bloomberg Television. Recent lockdowns in China have forced the British luxury-car maker to import some parts by air.
“Supply chain is something that worries us, I would even say daily,” Mueller-Oetvoes said Thursday. “With all these port lockdowns in China, we also see certain constraints now. If only one part is missing, I can’t finish the product.”
Carmakers that already were struggling to source chips are now also grappling with disruptions stemming from China’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rolls-Royce is coming off a record year, having delivered almost 5,600 vehicles globally in 2021.
