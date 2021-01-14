Taiwan's Foxconn joins hands with China's Geely as Apple cars loom

-
Taiwan’s Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday they will join hands to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.
They will each hold 50 per cent of a venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said in a statement.
It marks the latest move by Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier, into autos after a tie-up with Chinese electric car startup Byton and comes amid reports that Apple is likely to launch a self-driving electric car by 2024. For Geely, the partnership will allow it to share its first EV-focused platform with other automakers.
