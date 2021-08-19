Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Taliban rings airport; protests turn violent in Afghanistan, three dead
Afghanistan turmoil: Taliban meets Karzai in talks to form govt
Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic govt: Spokesman after Kabul falls
Biden skirts US failures in Afghan mayhem as Taliban gains control
-
Taliban will be judged on actions, not words: British PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Taliban will be judged on their actions, not their words. Any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should happen on an “international, not unilateral” basis, Johnson has told his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, as they discussed the unfolding situation in the crisis-torn country.
UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year: Johnson
The British govt says it will take in 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, primarily women and children. Meanwhile, The UK has managed to evacuate about 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Home Secretary said.
About 5K evacuated in last 24 hours
About 5,000 diplomats, security staff, aid workers and Afghans have been evacuated from the capital Kabul in the last 24 hours, a Western official told Reuters.
Body parts found in landing gear of flight from Kabul
The Air Force acknowledged that human body parts were found in the wheel well of an American military C-17 cargo plane that took flight amid chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
US, UK, EU voice concerns over Afghan women, girls
The US, UK the European Union and 18 other countries issued a joint statement saying they’re “deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement.” “We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection,” the nations said, adding, “Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU