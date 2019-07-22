JUST IN
Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition secures a majority in Japan's upper house
Tear gas and rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong returns to chaos

Clashes broke out as police attempted to clear the remnants of the latest mass rally against the government and its now-suspended effort to allow extraditions to mainland China

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had earlier surrounded China’s main local government office, as an otherwise peaceful protest march turned tense late on Sunday.

Clashes broke out as police attempted to clear the remnants of the latest mass rally against the government and its now-suspended effort to allow extraditions to mainland China. The Hong Kong government denounced the protest outside China’s main liaison office as an act “openly challenging the country’s sovereignty.’’

The march marked the sixth straight week of anti-government rallies that have put increasing pressure on the financial hub’s administration.

Organisers said 430,000 people turned out for Sunday’s march, while the police said 138,000 attended at its peak.

Organiser the Civil Human Rights Front said the rallies, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, were held to show support for demands including the complete withdrawal of the extradition legislation, amnesty for arrested protesters and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is backed by Beijing.


