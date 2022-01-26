Tech stocks drag Japan's Nikkei to 13-month low ahead of Fed decision

-
ALSO READ
Toyota to slash September production as chip shortage bites: Report
Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop EV battery tech and supply by 2030
Toyota to hike prices by up to 2% from Oct 1 to offset rise in input costs
Toyota extends production stoppages in Japan as components run short
Toyota dethrones General Motors as top-selling automaker in US for 1st time
-
Japan's Nikkei index fell to a fresh 13-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by technology heavyweights after their U.S. peers closed lower overnight on concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and tension over Ukraine.
The Nikkei share average was down 0.4% to 27,027.51 by 0211 GMT, after falling as much as 1% to its lowest since December 2020. The broader Topix edged down 0.1% to 1,894.60.
U.S. stocks whipsawed between steep losses and modest gains before ending well off session lows, with rate-sensitive tech stocks weighing most heavily.
The Fed is due to update its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes and shrinking its massive balance sheet.
"Investors are just waiting for the end of the Fed's meeting and how the market will move after that will totally depend on the outcome," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
"Looking at the sell-off today, the market is expecting a hawkish move and the point is how hawkish the Fed will be." Technology heavyweights fell, with chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron losing 1.35%, robot maker Fanuc falling 3.58% and motor maker Nidec slipping 3.75%.
Toyota Motor fell 1.05%, giving up gains fuelled by the auto maker's plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022.
Bucking the trend, game maker Nintendo jumped 3.91% after Nomura Securities rated its shares "buy." SoftBank Group gained 3.06% after a report said Nvidia was preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from the Japanese technology investor.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU