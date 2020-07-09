Telecom Italia excludes Huawei from 5G gear tender in Italy, Brazil: Report

Italia (TIM) has not invited China's Technologies to take part in a tender to supply equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The list of invited suppliers comprises Cisco , Ericsson , Nokia , Mavenir, and Affirmed Networks, a company recently acquired by Microsoft , one of the two sources said.

Representatives for in Italy and Brazil declined to comment.

The move comes amid reports that Italy is considering whether to exclude from building its network over concerns it could open the way for China to spy on key Western telecoms infrastructure.