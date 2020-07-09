JUST IN
Telecom Italia excludes Huawei from 5G gear tender in Italy, Brazil: Report

The list of invited suppliers comprises Cisco , Ericsson , Nokia , Mavenir and Affirmed Networks, a company recently acquired by Microsoft

Reuters  |  Milan 

The move comes amid reports that Italy is considering whether to exclude Huawei from building its 5G network

Telecom Italia (TIM) has not invited China's Huawei Technologies to take part in a tender to supply 5G equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The list of invited suppliers comprises Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, Mavenir, and Affirmed Networks, a company recently acquired by Microsoft , one of the two sources said.

Representatives for Huawei in Italy and Brazil declined to comment.

The move comes amid reports that Italy is considering whether to exclude Huawei from building its 5G network over concerns it could open the way for China to spy on key Western telecoms infrastructure.
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 21:06 IST

