Tencent, Alibaba jump over 20% as govt assures stability and support

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
Hong Kong university removes 1989 Tiananmen square massacre statue
-
Hong Kong stocks jumped 9 per cent on Wednesday to mark their best day since 2008, after China’s top policymaker assured markets of stability and support and helped put a floor under sectors hurt by a regulatory crackdown.
Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the Chinese economy as well as be cautious with measures for capital markets.
The comments came a day after China stocks slumped to 21-month lows and mainland firms listed in Hong Kong plumbed 2008 lows. Liu’s assurances helped the Hang Seng index claw back all the ground lost on Tuesday and more. The HSI surged more than 9 per cent to above the 20,000-point mark.
The Hang Seng Tech Index logged its biggest daily gain of 22 per cent, recovering a good deal of the ground it had ceded since March 10 as regulatory fears piled up.
Among Hong Kong index heavyweights, Meituan jumped 32.1 per cent, while Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group soared 23 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, logging their biggest daily gains. Other stocks caught in China’s regulatory crosshairs, such as education, also rallied, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group rising 37 per cent.
The blue-chip CSI300 index gained the most since July 2020, rising 4.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 3.5 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU