Tencent dives 10% on report of record fine for money laundering

Holdings extended losses to close more than 10 per cent lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faced a record fine for violating Chinese anti- regulations.

The People’s Bank of China found Tencent’s Pay had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes such as gambling, the newspaper reported.

Pay was also judged non-compliant with other rules that required to identify users and merchants transacting on the platform, the Journal said.

A probe into potential money-laundering would open a new front in Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on the internet industry, an effort that’s already wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in arenas from ride-hailing and e-commerce to online education.

itself has thus far mostly escaped formal regulatory action. The operator hasn’t yet been the direct target of any government probe.