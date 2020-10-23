Tesla recalls 30,000 Model S and X cars in China over suspension problems

is recalling around 30,000 vehicles in China because of suspension problems.

The electric vehicle company is recalling imported Model S and X vehicles made between September 17, 2013, and January 15, 2018, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday.

This accounts for most vehicles sold in China over that period, Bloomberg reported.

The company issued the recall because of two different suspension defects, the authority reported, per Bloomberg, and some vehicles potentially have both defects.

The recall doesn’t include any vehicles made in China, where began making Model 3 vehicles in early 2020. In May, Tesla’s global vice president estimated its Shanghai factory would be able to produce more than 150,000 cars a year.

Tesla did not immediately reply to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The news comes as the Chinese electric vehicle industry rebounds after an almost year-long slump.

Tesla is the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in the country, but it faces competition from more than 400 registered electric vehicle manufacturers.

Electric vehicles will account for around one in five car sales in China by late 2025 because of rising consumer demand and falling prices, JPMorgan estimated on Tuesday. Currently, this figure is less than one in 20.