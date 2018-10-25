Thanks to Grab deal, those without bank account can now get a Mastercard

Inc. is teaming with Singapore-based ride-hailing company to issue prepaid cards in Southeast Asia, targeting consumers who may not qualify for traditional credit cards because they have no bank accounts.

The value of the cards can be topped with cash to spend at any of the three million merchant outlets that accept Mastercard, said in a statement. Both aim to issue virtual and physical prepaid cards in the first half of 2019, starting in Singapore and the Philippines.

Reuben Lai, senior managing director at Financial, said the cards would allow roughly 400 million consumers in who don’t have bank accounts and rely on cash payments to buy goods and services online.

Grab, which has seen over 110 million user downloads, has expanded beyond ride-hailing to food and parcel delivery as well as e-payments.