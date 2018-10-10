The name's Furt. Frank Furt: German city courts Brexit exiles

-
Frankfurt has made its latest pitch to lure exiles from Brexit Britain to Germany’s financial capital, publishing a video in which a cartoon character, Frank Furt, attempts to persuade a woman in a bar of the city’s charms.
After offering to buy the woman a drink, Furt rejects her “prejudices” about the city — not open minded, no culture, boring, terrible food —and lists such positives as modern architecture, high-end shopping streets, bustling farmers’ markets, museums, theater, exciting events and vibrant nightlife.
Frankfurt residents can also enjoy “great food from all over the world,” as well as tasty local specialties, Furt adds in the film produced by Frankfurt Main Finance , an agency that seeks to promote the city as a financial center.
“I must have had too much wine,” says the woman. “I’m starting to actually believe you.”
Frankfurt’s latest act of self-promotion follows a survey published this month that showed that New York has replaced London as the world’s top financial center as Britain’s exit from the European Union saps confidence. The UK capital fell to second place, while Zurich, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Vienna and Milan all moved up.
In the video, Furt lists more of Frankfurt’s benefits, referencing “hundreds of international banks,” with “dozens more on the way,” as well as the European Central Bank, top business schools, low cost of living and abundant office space.
“I’m sold,” the woman says. “Good, ‘cause I think this is the beginning of a great relationship,” Furt concludes.
