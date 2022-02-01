The richest 10 lost billions since new year, except Warren Buffett

-
-
The world’s richest people have seen their net worths take a beating in the first few weeks of 2022 — except for Warren Buffett. Out of the world’s 10 richest people, only the Oracle of Omaha has watched his net worth increase, by $4.5 billion, and he has moved past Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.
