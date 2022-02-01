JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Sri Lanka's inflation rate accelerates to Asia's fastest, shows data
Business Standard

The richest 10 lost billions since new year, except Warren Buffett

Out of the world's 10 richest people, only the Oracle of Omaha has watched his net worth increase, by $4.5 billion

Topics
World’s Richest | billionaires | Oracle

Agencies 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

The world’s richest people have seen their net worths take a beating in the first few weeks of 2022 — except for Warren Buffett. Out of the world’s 10 richest people, only the Oracle of Omaha has watched his net worth increase, by $4.5 billion, and he has moved past Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 01 2022. 00:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.