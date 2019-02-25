Theresa May seeks more time, promises Brexit deal vote by March 12

British Prime Minister said on Sunday that MPs would not have a chance to vote again on her deal this week but promised this would happen by March 12, reports said.

"We won't bring a meaningful vote to parliament this week.

But we will ensure that that happens by March 12," she told British media en route to a summit of European and Arab leaders in Egypt. After MPs rejected her withdrawal deal last month, May is seeking ways to address their concerns about its most controversial element, the so-called Irish backstop clause.



