Theresa May seeks more time, promises Brexit deal vote by March 12

-
ALSO READ
May's Brexit deal rejected by UK Parliament, leaving Britain in limbo
EU leaders approve Brexit deal, say UK Parliament has to vote for plan
The Brexit conundrum
Investments from India rising despite Brexit, says UKIBC's Richard Heald
We'll leave European Union on March 29, says Theresa May over Brexit plan
-
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that MPs would not have a chance to vote again on her Brexit deal this week but promised this would happen by March 12, reports said.
"We won't bring a meaningful vote to parliament this week.
But we will ensure that that happens by March 12," she told British media en route to a summit of European and Arab leaders in Egypt. After MPs rejected her withdrawal deal last month, May is seeking ways to address their concerns about its most controversial element, the so-called Irish backstop clause.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU