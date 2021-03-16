threatens to fully block Twitter as content dispute escalates

-
Russia threatened to fully block Twitter within a month if it doesn’t delete content flagged by the government’s internet watchdog, escalating a conflict that has slowed access to the network since last week.
Twitter hasn’t responded to the Russian regulator’s repeated requests to remove illegal content.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V jab was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding after a US report which showed that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.
