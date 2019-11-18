JUST IN
Oil prices hold above $63 on US-China trade deal optimism, Opec meet
Three dead in Oklahoma Walmart store shooting: US media

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Walmart
(Representative Image)

Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local media reported citing the state's highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is one of those killed.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an "all clear" by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 23:10 IST

