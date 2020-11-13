TikTok lives to see another day in US as commerce dept halts ban

The US Commerce Department has halted a ban on that was due to come into effect on Thursday night. The order would have prevented the app from being downloaded in the US.



The Commerce Department delayed the ban “pending further legal developments,” citing a Philadelphia court ruling from September where three prominent TikTokers had argued the app should be allowed to operate in America.



The Commerce Department said November 1 it would comply with Judge Wendy Beetlestone's order blocking the ban, but said it would "vigorously defend" its actions.



did not immediately comment on the government's appeal to the US Third Circuit. Beetlestone enjoined the agency from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions. President Donald Trump's administration contends that poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government.



TikTok denies the allegations.