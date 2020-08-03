JUST IN
Tiktok's ByteDance initiates talks with tech firm for US operations: Report
Tiktok's ByteDance initiates talks with tech firm for US operations: Report

President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days

Reuters  |  Beijing/Shanghai 

Tiktok
TikTok owner ByteDance said on Monday that the company had initiated preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the United States, a source said citing an internal company letter.

President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the U.S. tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame U.S.-China relations.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 13:27 IST

