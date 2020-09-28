Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan, says report

-
Afghanistan's top official in negotiations with the Taliban arrived in Pakistan's capital Monday on a three-day trip during which he will meet with the country's prime minister and other government officials.
Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, was received by top government officials on arriving in Islamabad.
Apart from meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Afghan reconciliation leader also will meet with President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials.
