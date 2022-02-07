Toshiba to sell air-conditioner business, in prelude to restructuring

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Electronics Q4 profit jumps on server chip demand, foundry margins
Toshiba no 2 shareholder urges EGM vote on break-up plan as investors carp
Samsung to log robust Q3 earnings on chip biz, currency effect: Analysts
Qualcomm to launch next generation processors to take on Apple M chips
Toshiba undecided on privatisation amid talks with investors
-
Toshiba Corp said on Monday it will sell almost all of its 60% stake in its air conditioning unit to its U.S. joint venture partner for $870 million, ahead of an expected rejig of a turnaround plan that has rankled investors.
It will sell 55% of Toshiba Carrier to Carrier Global Corp for around 100 billion yen ($870 million), retaining a 5% stake. The deal is expected to be prelude to a more far-reaching restructuring of the conglomerate to be announced on Monday, when Toshiba starts a two-day "investor day".
Toshiba is set to announce a plan to split into two companies, not three, at the event and will likely see angry pushback from foreign shareholders.
Toshiba management will brief investors on the break-up plan, take questions and give details on individual businesses.
The company said on Friday it was considering splitting in half.
Under the new plan, Toshiba would split off its device business, including the power chip unit. Previously it had aimed to split into three companies: one for energy and infrastructure, one for devices and one for flash memory chips.
The two-way split would save costs compared to a more complicated three-way break-up, although some investors suspect the new plan is designed to allow Toshiba to avoid a shareholder vote that would have required two-thirds approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU