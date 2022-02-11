Trucker blockade knocks out Ford, Toyota and General Motors plants

-
ALSO READ
Ford India's Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
Toyota dethrones General Motors as top-selling automaker in US for 1st time
Canada's Trudeau in speech to parliament says trucker protest 'has to stop'
Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop EV battery tech and supply by 2030
-
Ford and Toyota on Wednesday both said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked US-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage. General Motors, joining the list of impacted automakers, said on Thursday it was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests spread to Australia, New Zealand and France now the highly infectious Omicron variant begins to ease in some places.
The bumper-to-bumper demonstration entered its fourth day on Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products back and forth across the border.The bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries. GM cancelled the second shift on Wednesday and the first shift Thursday at its midsize SUV factory outside Lansing, Michigan. Toyota said it will not be able to manufacture anything at three Canadian plants for the rest of this week because of parts shortages. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said all of its North American factories were running Thursday, but shortages because of the blockade forced it to shorten shifts at several plants.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU