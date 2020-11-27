Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

US President said he has pardoned Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser, who had pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US. Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

The pardon brings to an appa­rent close a long and bitterly fought criminal case that became a cause celebre for Trump and his conservative allies, who portrayed the prosecution of Flynn as evidence of a broad conspiracy against the president.

The Justice Department wasn’t consulted in adva­nce of Flynn’s pardon but Attorney General William Barr and his leader­ship team approved of the decision.