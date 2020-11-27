Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

-
US President Donald Trump said he has pardoned Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser, who had pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US. Trump made the announcement on Twitter.
The pardon brings to an apparent close a long and bitterly fought criminal case that became a cause celebre for Trump and his conservative allies, who portrayed the prosecution of Flynn as evidence of a broad conspiracy against the president.
The Justice Department wasn’t consulted in advance of Flynn’s pardon but Attorney General William Barr and his leadership team approved of the decision.
