Mary Trump's book offers scathing portrayal of her uncle, the US president
Trump says he's considering a ban on short video app TikTok in the US

It's something we're looking at, yes, Trump said

Photo: Shutterstock
Trump said his administration is considering banning the short video app TikTok in the US as a possible way to retaliate against China over its handling of coronavirus. “It’s something we’re looking at, yes,” Trump said when asked in an interview with Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren about Pompeo’s remarks.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 01:40 IST

