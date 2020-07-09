-
ALSO READ
Pompeo tries to salvage a post-Brexit Britain alliance amid growing rift
From Namaste Trump to Happiness Class: Glimpses of Trump's India visit
Trump India visit highlights: 'Trade deal can happen towards end of 2020'
At cricket arena 'man of match' Donald Trump strikes chord with crowd
From Motera to Taj, Trump woos India on day one; all eyes on Tuesday talks
-
Trump says he's considering a ban on short video app TikTok in the US
It's something we're looking at, yes, Trump said
Topics
Donald Trump | TikTok
Bloomberg Last Updated at July 9, 2020 01:50 IST
https://mybs.in/2YOhlm2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU