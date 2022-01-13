TSMC raises revenue growth projections due to global chip shortage

-
ALSO READ
Chip firm TSMC Q4 profit rises 16.4% to a record, beats market forecasts
TSMC, Sony plan joint chip unit with $7.15-bn help from Japan govt
TSMC to invest record $44 billion on chip capacity expansion in 2022
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
TSMC to begin 3nm chip production in fourth qtr of 2022: Report
-
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its revenue growth projections and unveiled plans to spend as much as $44 billion expanding in 2022, signaling confidence that voracious demand for iPhones and chips will persist for years.
Apple Inc.’s most important chipmaker is now projecting average sales growth of 15% to 20% annually—as much as double its previous expectation. It foresees sales of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion in the first quarter alone, at least 5% ahead of projections.
Those numbers affirm TSMC’s pole position in the market during an unprecedented chip shortage triggered by the pandemic, a deficit that’s walloped the production of cars, mobile phones and game consoles. Asia’s most valuable corporation intends to continue spending heavily to maintain its technological lead over Intel Corp. to Samsung Electronics Co., safeguarding its market share as the growing number of connected devices like cars drive datacenters and high-end computing.
It intends to spend $40 billion to $44 billion expanding and upgrading capacity in 2022, up more than $10 billion from last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU