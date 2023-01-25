Twitter faces more lawsuits over unpaid rent for US HQ, UK office

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Twitter lays off staff as Musk blames activists for massive ad revenue drop
Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter's 27-hour online auction as Elon Musk grapples with rent
-
The social media company failed to pay the $3.36 million December rent for its offices at 1355 Market Street and the $3.42 million for January rent, the suit, filed on Monday in state court in California, shows. Musk is facing his first payment on the $12.5 billion in debt he took on to acquire Twitter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 00:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU