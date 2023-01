Twitter faces more lawsuits over unpaid rent for US HQ, UK office

was sued by the Crown Estate for failing to pay rent at its London office and a landlord in the for similarly falling behind on rent for its San Francisco headquarters.The Crown Estate — which manages a range of assets from shops and offices to the seabed around England that’s ultimately owned by the British monarch — filed a suit against over its London premises in the West End, according to court filings. No further detail was available, and a spokesperson for the Crown Estate declined to comment beyond confirming the suit.Meanwhile in the US, quit paying rent on its San Francisco headquarters in December, according to a lawsuit filed by its landlord Sri Nine Market Square LLC.

The social media company failed to pay the $3.36 million December rent for its offices at 1355 Market Street and the $3.42 million for January rent, the suit, filed on Monday in state court in California, shows. Musk is facing his first payment on the $12.5 billion in debt he took on to acquire Twitter.