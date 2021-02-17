Twitter's battle with Indian govt gives boost to its local rival Koo

-
ALSO READ
Indian ministers switch to local platform Koo as Twitter standoff continues
Can Koo pull off a coup in India as the govt-Twitter spat escalates?
Koo crosses 3 million users, popularity surges amid Twitter row
In its battle with govt, Twitter should not surrender its principles easily
I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter clone Koo
-
An Indian alternative to Twitter Inc. is experiencing a surge in popularity after the US microblogging site clashed with the country’s government, a sign of the growing political challenges for social media services.
The Koo app, which lets users send out tweet-like posts in English as well as seven Indian languages, shot to prominence after the San Francisco company got into a weeks-long standoff with the Indian government over blocking certain content. Prominent officials -- including Piyush Goyal, the minister of industry and commerce -- defected to Koo and urged supporters to follow suit.
That led to a 20-fold explosion in daily users, overwhelming the servers and 10-person engineering team at parent Bombinate Technologies Pvt. Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer, said the Bangalore-based startup’s primary goal is not political at all, but rather to expand the reach of social media to a broader demographic.
“We are building for 100 per cent of India and not just the top 1 per cent,” Radhakrishna said in a phone interview. “You may not be able to follow Elon Musk on Koo but you can connect with Indians who speak and write in a multitude of languages.”
Twitter declined to comment.
Koo, whose logo of a yellow chick bears a resemblance to Twitter’s blue-and-white bird, was founded just a year ago and is a fraction the size of Twitter. It had approximately 2.6 million installs from Indian app stores last year, compared with about 28 million installs for Twitter, according to data from analytics provider Sensor Tower. But from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, Koo’s installs soared by 901,000, according to the firm’s mobile insights strategist Stephanie Chan.
Twitter’s clash with the Indian government has echoes of its controversial decisions in the US, including the banning of Donald Trump after riots in Washington, D.C. In India, the government pressed the social media company to block accounts because of farmer protests over agricultural laws that the government said included misinformation and threats to national security.
Twitter first resisted and then complied with a majority of orders, shutting hundreds of accounts the government had flagged. However, Twitter refused to ban others, citing freedom of expression. Politicians like Goyal have urged followers to go to Koo. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it will post exclusive updates on the app.
Even the country’s Supreme Court has gotten involved. It has asked the government and Twitter for input on litigation over how to curb toxic content and fake news online. Any ban on Twitter in India could hit user growth in a critical market.
The sudden rise of Koo has sparked privacy concerns over its collection of personal data and security questions because one of its investors is China’s Shunwei Capital. While Koo plans to buy out the Chinese venture firm, Radhakrishna is mostly focused on building the capability to serve more users.
“We are working really really hard to get this to more Indians,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU