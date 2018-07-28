Twitter shares fall 19% to $34.58 as monthly users decline by 1 million

-
ALSO READ
Users to see drop in followers as Twitter remove fake locked accounts
Researchers develop new algorithm to detect fake accounts on FB and Twitter
On social media, lax enforcement lets impostor accounts thrive
Twitter suspends over 70 mn fake accounts in two months in latest purge
Want to make Twitter a better place? Social network wants your suggestions
-
Twitter Inc shares plunged the most in two years after the social media company said monthly users dropped by 1 million in the second quarter from the first and predicted further declines as it continues to fight against spam, fake accounts and malicious rhetoric. Monthly active users were 335 million, San Francisco-based Twitter said Friday in a statement. Though that measure was up 2.8 per cent from a year earlier, the company expects monthly visitors to fall again in the current period. Twitter blamed the projected drop on intensified efforts to clean up the platform, stricter privacy rules in Europe and changes to the way its service is used through SMS messaging. “We are confident that this is in the best long-term interest of the platform and will enable long-term growth as we improve the health of the public conversation on Twitter” and reallocate resources, including those used to prepare for the data privacy changes in Europe, Twitter said in a note to shareholders accompanying the earnings release. The market appeared unwilling to wait and see. The shares plummeted as much as 19 per cent to $34.58, the biggest intraday decline since October 2016. Twitter reported net income for the third consecutive quarter, which has helped drive the shares 79 per cent higher this year to $42.94 at Thursday’s close.
But the company gave a forecast for third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of as much as $235 million, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $268 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU