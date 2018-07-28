Twitter shares fall 19% to $34.58 as monthly users decline by 1 million

Inc shares plunged the most in two years after the company said monthly users dropped by 1 million in the second quarter from the first and predicted further declines as it continues to fight against spam, and malicious rhetoric. Monthly were 335 million, San Francisco-based said Friday in a statement. Though that measure was up 2.8 per cent from a year earlier, the company expects monthly visitors to fall again in the current period. blamed the projected drop on intensified efforts to clean up the platform, stricter privacy rules in Europe and changes to the way its service is used through SMS messaging. “We are confident that this is in the best long-term interest of the platform and will enable as we improve the health of the public conversation on Twitter” and reallocate resources, including those used to prepare for the data privacy changes in Europe, Twitter said in a note to shareholders accompanying the earnings release. The market appeared unwilling to wait and see. The shares plummeted as much as 19 per cent to $34.58, the biggest intraday decline since October 2016. Twitter reported net income for the third consecutive quarter, which has helped drive the shares 79 per cent higher this year to $42.94 at Thursday’s close.

But the company gave a forecast for third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of as much as $235 million, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $268 million.