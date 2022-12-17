JUST IN
'India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region'
Business Standard

Twitter starts restoring suspended accounts, to reinstate more in 30 days

The company said reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. "Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations," it said

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Natalie Choy | Bloomberg 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. has started to restore accounts that were suspended for breaking platform rules and the company plans to reinstate more over the next 30 days.

In a series of tweets Friday night, Twitter said it had identified several policies where permanent suspension was a “disproportionate” action for breaking rules.

The company said reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. “Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations,” it said.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s billionaire owner, tweeted separately that all accounts which had doxxed his location “will have their suspension lifted now,” following a poll held by the social-media site.

Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times — covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 11:58 IST

