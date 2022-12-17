Twitter starts restoring suspended accounts, to reinstate more in 30 days

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Musk warns impersonating Twitter accounts may lead to permanent suspension
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
-
Twitter Inc. has started to restore accounts that were suspended for breaking platform rules and the company plans to reinstate more over the next 30 days.
In a series of tweets Friday night, Twitter said it had identified several policies where permanent suspension was a “disproportionate” action for breaking rules.
The company said reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. “Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations,” it said.
Elon Musk, Twitter’s billionaire owner, tweeted separately that all accounts which had doxxed his location “will have their suspension lifted now,” following a poll held by the social-media site.
Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times — covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.
Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022
We’ve identified several policies where permanent suspension was a disproportionate action for breaking Twitter rules.
We recently started reinstating accounts that were suspended for violations of these policies and plan to expand to more accounts weekly over the next 30 days.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 17, 2022
We remain fully committed to preventing harmful content and bad actors. Reinstated accounts still need to comply with our rules and permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations: https://t.co/8izIAjTdwS— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 17, 2022
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 11:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU