UBS reports 99% rise in third quarter profit, smashes expectations

-
ALSO READ
GDP to contract 8.6% in FY21, fiscal stimulus needed soon: UBS Securities
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank
IndusInd Bank soars 9% after UBS upgrades the stock to 'Buy' from 'Sell'
Covid-19 hit Chinese economy on a slow path to recovery, says UBS
Covid-19 fallout: UBS pegs FY21 India growth at -0.4%, a four decade low
-
UBS on Tuesday posted a 99 per cent jump in third-quarter (Q3) profit on heavy turnover in global markets, helping the bank to a strong performance in investment banking as well as an unexpected rise in earnings for wealth management.
Net profit for the world’s largest wealth manager clim-bed to $2.1 billion for the July-September period, surpassing by a wide margin expectations for $1.557 billion in the bank’s poll of 22 analysts.
“Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate that our strategy is differentiating us as we continuously adapt and accelerate the pace of change,” Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in his last month at the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank. He is due to be replaced in November by former ING head Ralph Hamers.
The sharp rise for Europe's first major lender to report Q3 results follows a mixed performance of big US banks that saw those focussed on trading clocking big gains while retail banks taking hit from the pandemic.
UBS’ investment banking division saw pre-tax profit jump 268 per cent during the quarter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU