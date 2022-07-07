UK antitrust watchdog probes Microsoft's planned $69-bn Activision buy

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft's plunge into the world of gaming
Microsoft-Activision deal may face scrutiny by antitrust enforcers in US
'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to mobile phones soon: Activision Blizzard
Google faces fine after Russian watchdog says it broke antitrust law
TMS Ep92: Microsoft acquisition, Thibault Cuny, Budget 2022, subsidies
-
The UK antitrust watchdog kicked off an investigation into Microsoft’s planned purchase of Activision Blizzard joining other regulators in scrutinising the $69 billion gaming deal.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will consider whether the deal to combine the tech giant with the maker of the Call of Duty franchise, will harm competition and lead to higher prices or reduced choice. The regulator has set itself an initial deadline of September 1 to decide whether to launch an in-depth investigation.
The CMA has long advocated for a more forceful approach to reviewing deals, particularly by the biggest tech firms. Regulators are likely to look closely at how Microsoft’s ownership of Activision could harm rivals by limiting their access to the company’s biggest games.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU