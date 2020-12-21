UK could agree on 'mini deals' with European Union if trade talks fail

-
ALSO READ
EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to blink in Brexit stalemate
EU considers legal action over Britain's plan for Brexit breach
What happens next with UK bill breaching Brexit divorce treaty?
Brexit in crisis: EU 'very concerned' by UK plan to break divorce treaty
Brexit row: UK admits it may break international law in 'limited way'
-
UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said that Britain and the European Union could engage in a series of “mini unilateral” deals if no trade agreement is reached by the end of the month. Gove said that Britain and the bloc’s 27 member states could form a new “special relationship” after the end of the transition period, close to the UK and US link, which could include agreements he described as “side deals,” the Telegraph reported. Any trade agreement is “realistically unlikely” to be approved until after Christmas, meaning that lawmakers may only vote on a potential deal just hours ahead of the end of the transition period, he said.
Speaking in Parliament last week, Gove said that like any set of neighbors, there will be conversations between the UK and EU member countries “choosing to make unilateral decisions that will make life easier for one or the other side and it may be that those unilateral decisions are reciprocated,” the newspaper reported.
People familiar with both sides of the negotiations told Bloomberg that the trade talks are unlikely to wrap up on Sunday, but should do so before Christmas as disagreements over fishing remain the key obstacle. European countries with large fishing industries are resisting any further concessions proposed by the European Commission. Nevertheless, officials from both sides said the gap can still be bridged.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU