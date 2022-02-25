Ukraine crisis: Bitcoin jumps more than 11%; Russian stocks & ruble rise

Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday following a steep sell-off a day earlier that saw around $150 billion wiped off the market after invaded Ukraine. was trading about 11 per cent higher at $39,466.84 at 7:19 pm IST, according to Coindesk data.

Other digital coins including ether and XRP saw solid gains as well. Russia’s currency and its benchmark stock index gained on Friday. Russia’s benchmark stock index, the MOEX, gained 14 per cent on Friday after shedding a third of its value on Thursday.

The ruble rose 0.5 per cent against the dollar.