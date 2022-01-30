Ukraine crisis: Britain preps big troop deployment in Europe

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Explained: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians over Ukraine
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
US sanctions China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, others over human rights issues
US sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia in invasion efforts
-
Britain is preparing to offer Nato a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, to respond to rising "Russian hostility" towards Ukraine.
The offer, set to be made to NATO military chiefs next week, could see London double the approximately 1,150 UK troops currently in eastern European countries and "defensive weapons" sent to Estonia, his office said.
"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin—we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our Nato allies in the face Russian hostility," Johnson said in a statement late Saturday.
"I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our Nato allies on land, at sea and in the air," he added.
The British leader said if Russian President Putin chose "bloodshed and destruction" in Ukraine, it would be "a tragedy for Europe".
"Ukraine must be free to choose its own future," he argued.
Johnson, who has been under intense political pressure for weeks following a series of scandals, said Friday he will speak to Putin in the coming days to urge de-escalation over Ukraine.
Meanwhile, he is to visit the region next week.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.
Britain's foreign ministry is expected to announce the toughening of its sanctions regime on Russia in parliament Monday, to target strategic and financial interests. Meanwhile UK officials will be dispatched to Brussels, home to NATO headquarters, to finalise details of the military offer after ministers discuss the differing options also on Monday.
Britain's chief of defence staff Tony Radakin, the head of the armed forces, will brief the cabinet on the situation in Ukraine the following day.
The possible deployment of aircraft, warships and military specialists as well as troops and weaponry will reinforce NATO's defences and "underpin the UK's support for Nordic and Baltic partners", according to Johnson's office.
On the diplomatic front, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are preparing to visit Moscow for talks with their counterparts in the coming days, it added.
"They will be asked to improve relationships with President Putin's government and encourage de-escalation," Johnson's office said.
Wallace is also set to travel to meet with allies in Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia next week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU