Ukraine crisis: Russia cuts gas supplies to unit seized by Germany

Russia has cut natural gas supplies to a unit of Gazprom seized by Germany in retaliation for western penalties over the war in Ukraine.
Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries are no longer receiving all contracted volumes, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. Europe’s biggest economy and the largest buyer of Russian gas is receiving gas from alternative sources and can cope with the disruption, he said.
Moscow prohibited dealings with Gazprom Germania and its various subsidiaries now under the control of Germany’s energy regulator. That includes energy supplier Wingas GmbH, a European gas storage business, the London-based trading arm of Gazprom and EuRoPol Gaz, owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline connecting Russia to Germany.
Germany last month temporarily took control of Gazprom Germania to safeguard security of supply.
Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine looked set to bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.
The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades. Moscow called Finland's announcement a direct threat to Russia, and threatened retaliation, including unspecified “military-technical” measures.
