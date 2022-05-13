JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Grocery delivery firm Instacart marches to IPO despite stock market turmoil
Business Standard

Ukraine crisis: Russia cuts gas supplies to unit seized by Germany

Moscow prohibited dealings with Gazprom Germania and its various subsidiaries now under the control of Germany's energy regulator

Topics
Russia | Russia Ukraine Conflict | gas supplies

Bloomberg/Reuters 

Gazprom, oil
Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries are no longer receiving all contracted volumes, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Russia has cut natural gas supplies to a unit of Gazprom seized by Germany in retaliation for western penalties over the war in Ukraine.

Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries are no longer receiving all contracted volumes, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. Europe’s biggest economy and the largest buyer of Russian gas is receiving gas from alternative sources and can cope with the disruption, he said.

Moscow prohibited dealings with Gazprom Germania and its various subsidiaries now under the control of Germany’s energy regulator. That includes energy supplier Wingas GmbH, a European gas storage business, the London-based trading arm of Gazprom and EuRoPol Gaz, owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline connecting Russia to Germany.

Germany last month temporarily took control of Gazprom Germania to safeguard security of supply.

Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine looked set to bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.

The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades. Moscow called Finland's announcement a direct threat to Russia, and threatened retaliation, including unspecified “military-technical” measures.

Europe gas price up 22% due to clash

European natural gas prices jumped following disruptions to a key transit route through Ukraine, and as Germany said Russia was using energy as a weapon in a clash over supply.

The benchmark contract surged more than 22 per cent, with shipments from Russia via Ukraine set to fall by about 30 per cent on Thursday following interruptions at a cross-border entry point as a result of the war. Still, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck downplayed the impact, saying the cuts amount to just 3 per cent of imports. Bloomberg

No global oil shortage, IEA says in U-turn

The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, in a U-turn after it predicted a possible “global supply shock”.

The IEA, after warning on March 16 that 3 million barrels per day (bpd) could be shut in from April, lowered that figure for a second time as it noted only 1 million bpd had gone offline. Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China’s lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said. Reuters

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 13 2022. 01:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.