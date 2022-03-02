Ukraine crisis: Russian vodka boycott goes global to punish Putin for war

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Putin making threats that don't exist, justifying aggression in Ukraine: WH
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
-
An international boycott of Russian vodka is building from the US to Australia as politicians and corporations signal their opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by targeting one of his country’s most iconic products.
At least three U.S. governors ordered the removal of Russian-made or branded spirits from stores, while one of the largest alcohol retail chains in New Zealand pulled thousands of bottles of vodka including the Ivanov and Russian Standard brands -- and filled the empty shelves with Ukrainian flags. Boycotts are spreading to other goods in Russia’s European neighbors.
Two of Australia’s biggest liquor chains, Dan Murphy’s and BWS, have stopped selling products of Russian origin, according to Sydney-based owner Endeavour Group Ltd., which has a market value of A$12.6 billion ($9.2 billion).
The moves echo steps taken by global corporations from energy giants to automakers and law firms to cut ties with Russia or review their operations as governments impose sanctions on the country. Soccer authorities FIFA and UEFA have also banned Russian teams from competitions.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Twitter that the state “stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.”
Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said the state “stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”
Describing Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “an egregious violation of human rights,” Cox issued an executive order forcing the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from shelves immediately.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the state’s commerce department to boycott all vodka made by Russian Standard, also hitting sales of Green Mark Vodka.
There are about 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies across the state, DeWine said.
The steps may be largely symbolic. Vodka from Russia accounts for little more than 1% of the total value of imports of the spirit into the US, according to data from the country’s Distilled Spirits Council.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU