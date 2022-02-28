Ukraine crisis: Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia

is being restricted for some users in Russia, the social media company said in a tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, one day after invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media.

said it was working to keep its service safe and accessible. It did not immediately respond to a question on whether had communicated with the company about any actions.

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported that had been restricted on leading networks. A Reuters reporter in Moscow on Saturday said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets.

has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech for years, in efforts that critics say threaten individual and corporate freedom, and are part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.

Last year, Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter in a punitive move because it said the site was not removing illegal content.

